Barclays Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 590 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.20) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.30) price objective on ASOS in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.64) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.37) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.05) target price on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 941.36 ($11.49).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 783.50 ($9.56) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,415.89 ($29.48). The firm has a market cap of £783.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,527.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 610.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 710.73.

In related news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.82), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,526.36). In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,526.36). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.70) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($321,561.93).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

