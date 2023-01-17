Barclays Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $115.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.30.

MasTec stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

