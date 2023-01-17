Barnett & Company Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 4.6% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.60. The company had a trading volume of 63,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,961. The company has a market capitalization of $273.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

