Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.00

Shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Basilea Pharmaceutica from CHF 84 to CHF 87 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Basilea Pharmaceutica alerts:

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.