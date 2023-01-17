Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 154.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $485.36. 36,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,002. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $489.14 and a 200 day moving average of $501.93. The firm has a market cap of $215.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.