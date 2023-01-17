Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $42.95 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 9.4% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC owned 0.61% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $42,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. 430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,778. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.