Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock remained flat at $98.68 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 56,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,613. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.