Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €67.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) received a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BFSA. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Befesa alerts:

Befesa Price Performance

Shares of Befesa stock traded up €1.25 ($1.36) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €53.55 ($58.21). 56,983 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €29.04 ($31.57) and a fifty-two week high of €73.60 ($80.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.05.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.