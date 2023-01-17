Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the December 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $436.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.60. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 22.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 7.43%.

In other news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bel Fuse news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $33,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,270. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

