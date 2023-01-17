Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) Stock Price Down 5%

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BXE)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. 81,610 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 76,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
Bellatrix Exploration Stock Down 5.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38.
Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile
Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.
Featured Stories
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.