BigBear.ai Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,985 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,287% compared to the average daily volume of 648 put options.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,812,487. The firm has a market cap of $234.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 139.45% and a negative return on equity of 383.61%. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

