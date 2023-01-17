Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $23.00 million and approximately $77,701.63 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00248677 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00104025 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00058498 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00027996 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000364 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

