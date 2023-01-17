Bitcoin Latinum Trading Down 37.5% Over Last Week (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $162.55 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

