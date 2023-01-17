BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, an increase of 420.1% from the December 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 7,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,322. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY)
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.