BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, an increase of 420.1% from the December 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 7,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,322. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 75,103 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

