BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the December 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 424.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

BBN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 238,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,706. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.1029 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.