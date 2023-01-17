Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 279.2% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BMAQR stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,225. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

