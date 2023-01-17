Bluzelle Trading Up 13.3% This Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for $0.0644 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $21.95 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003107 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00429095 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.43 or 0.30119288 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.00762833 BTC.
Bluzelle Profile
Bluzelle’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bluzelle
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
