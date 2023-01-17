BMO Capital Markets Lowers Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$8.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 70 to SEK 74 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

