Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Price Tops $1.40

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $241.60 million and $7.68 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00006577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00431285 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,454.32 or 0.30273044 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.00751910 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s genesis date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,930,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,930,469.3295015 with 163,322,845.4125456 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.36773641 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $9,458,002.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

