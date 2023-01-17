Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $583.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,623. The company has a fifty day moving average of $543.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

