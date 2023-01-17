Bruni J V & Co. Co. Acquires 195 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group comprises about 5.5% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $35,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 146,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,419,000 after buying an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $1,466,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,954. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $172.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.68 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

