Bruni J V & Co. Co. Grows Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up about 3.1% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 0.23% of Ally Financial worth $19,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.97.

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. 39,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708,523. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.