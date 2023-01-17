Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $11.19 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises about 1.8% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Simon Property Group by 725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,410 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.12. 9,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average of $107.80. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $162.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.