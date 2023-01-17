Bruni J V & Co. Co. Purchases 17,993 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,526,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up approximately 4.3% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 2.47% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $27,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2,313.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,977,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,930,000 after buying an additional 18,190,979 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,208,000 after buying an additional 1,796,562 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $4,567,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 618,670 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 414,097 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCSL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $7.50 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. 9,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,603. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.46 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 450.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

