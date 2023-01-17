Bruni J V & Co. Co. Raises Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Hanesbrands makes up about 0.2% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.05% of Hanesbrands worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 110.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,006. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

