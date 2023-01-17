Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,462 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,315,000 after acquiring an additional 260,003 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after buying an additional 3,237,217 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.57. The company had a trading volume of 33,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

