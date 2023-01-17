Cannell & Co. Has $23.02 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cannell & Co. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $72.21. 155,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

