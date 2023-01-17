Cannell & Co. Raises Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,595 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.89% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $21,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $255,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMR. Cowen dropped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:AMR traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.82. 3,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.31. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. The business had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 79 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $5.418 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.