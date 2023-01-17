Cannell & Co. Sells 1,549 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cannell & Co. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.3% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.12. 112,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,961. The company has a market cap of $272.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.