Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Canon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Macquarie cut Canon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. Canon has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,282,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Canon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Canon by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

