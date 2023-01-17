Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group owned about 0.08% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,752,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70.

