Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Up 16,160.0% in December

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 16,160.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

CABGY stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,035.33.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.