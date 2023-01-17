Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after acquiring an additional 558,801 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,431,000 after buying an additional 531,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,974,000 after buying an additional 550,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,021,000 after buying an additional 1,367,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,089,000 after buying an additional 547,683 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

