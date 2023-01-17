Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72.

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth $58,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

