Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Short Interest Update

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,407. Cascadia Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

