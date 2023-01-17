CEEK VR Market Cap Reaches $81.10 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $81.10 million and $3.63 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011114 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00042219 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017905 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00233908 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10000909 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,958,799.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.