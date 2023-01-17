Celer Network (CELR) Tops One Day Volume of $5.01 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $98.19 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

