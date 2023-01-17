Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.04. 112,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.99. Centene has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Centene by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Centene by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 206,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

