Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Price Target Increased to GBX 340 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.42) to GBX 340 ($4.15) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CAMLF opened at $2.57 on Friday. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

