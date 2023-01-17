Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Price Target Increased to GBX 340 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLFGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.42) to GBX 340 ($4.15) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CAMLF opened at $2.57 on Friday. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

