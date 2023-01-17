Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Central Securities Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,314. Central Securities has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

Central Securities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Securities

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,480.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Leo Price Blackford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,480.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.21 per share, with a total value of $79,305.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,302.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,788 shares of company stock valued at $127,361. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CET. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 234,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 158,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100,543 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

