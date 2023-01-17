Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) PT Raised to GBX 135 at Credit Suisse Group

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 135 ($1.65) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 130 ($1.59) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $4.69 on Friday. Centrica has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

