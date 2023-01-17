Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Up 22,000.0% in December

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 22,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPYYY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 130 ($1.59) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 135 ($1.65) in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

