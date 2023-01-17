Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.62.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 123,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,184. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.