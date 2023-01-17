Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.30.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,461. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.12 and its 200-day moving average is $123.23. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

