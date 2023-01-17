Chellitcoin (CHLT) Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Chellitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chellitcoin has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Chellitcoin has a market cap of $3.96 billion and $0.04 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chellitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

