China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the December 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CIHKY stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 37,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. China Merchants Bank has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $45.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.61.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

Separately, HSBC raised shares of China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

