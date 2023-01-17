Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Trimmed by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

Shares of CB traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,146. The stock has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $230.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.08.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

