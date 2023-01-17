CIBC Cuts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAV. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.79.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AAV traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.06. The company had a trading volume of 979,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,111. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.98 and a 52-week high of C$12.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$138.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Further Reading

