CIBC Cuts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$10.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIR. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.08.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

BIR stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.00. 952,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,112. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.42 and a 1 year high of C$12.48.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$339.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$374.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.