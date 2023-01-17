CIBC Increases Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$10.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SES. ATB Capital upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Securities lowered Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SES traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,269. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.02 and a one year high of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -12.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.51.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at C$2,446,441.47. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at C$3,087,202.90. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

